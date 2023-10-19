NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Increased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 288,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $31,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,342 shares of company stock valued at $10,905,321 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 0.5 %

NKE stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $103.30. 3,290,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,300,351. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $86.24 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $157.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

