Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRBW) Stock Price Down 57.5%

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRBW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 57.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 12,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average session volume of 3,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Nutriband Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25.

Get Nutriband alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutriband

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nutriband stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRBW – Free Report) by 394.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nutriband were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Nutriband Company Profile

nutriband inc. is a health and pharmaceutical company based in, oviedo, florida. nutriband’s primary focus is on transdermal and topical technologies for product development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.