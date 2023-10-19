Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 50.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NUVL. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. SVB Securities started coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.43. 310,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 1.35. Nuvalent has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $65.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Nuvalent will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 7,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $432,049.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nuvalent news, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 7,995 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $432,049.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,513 shares in the company, valued at $784,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total transaction of $149,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,063. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 7.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 14.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

