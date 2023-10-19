OMG Network (OMG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $61.42 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 19th. OMG Network has a market cap of $61.42 million and $12.41 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00031597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00021853 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00010437 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002750 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

