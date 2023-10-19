Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Omnicom Group accounts for 2.6% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after buying an additional 362,985 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,271,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,606,000 after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OMC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.14. 540,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.53.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

