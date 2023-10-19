Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS.
Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of OMC stock opened at $75.33 on Thursday. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86.
Omnicom Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.70%.
In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 402,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,933,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 33,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
