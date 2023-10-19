Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.93. 671,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,246. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. Oshkosh has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $106.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $832,613.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 3,250 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $336,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $832,613.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,025 shares of company stock worth $3,033,452 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 53.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,719,000 after buying an additional 467,476 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 20.5% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,357,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,164,000 after buying an additional 400,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,374,000 after buying an additional 272,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Oshkosh by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,267,000 after buying an additional 212,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

