Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.69

Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.69 and traded as high as C$2.81. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$2.80, with a volume of 472,848 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.44.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 15.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.14.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Osisko Mining

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.