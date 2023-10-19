Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.30

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and traded as low as $22.71. Oxford Instruments shares last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 600 shares.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($37.86) to GBX 3,000 ($36.64) in a report on Monday, July 17th.
Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.
