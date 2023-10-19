Pax Dollar Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.12 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $485.92 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005160 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000075 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 486,062,949 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

