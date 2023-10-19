Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 200,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,567,000 after purchasing an additional 24,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE PM traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,788,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.57.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

