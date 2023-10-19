Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Down 11.9%

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.38. 1,303,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,155,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.55.

Playtika Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Playtika had a net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 86.29%. The company had revenue of $642.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder On Chau sold 200,000 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $2,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,610,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,866,488.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Playtika

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Playtika by 1,215.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Playtika by 784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Playtika by 4,125.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Playtika by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

