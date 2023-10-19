Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $138.47

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.47 ($1.69) and traded as high as GBX 138.60 ($1.69). Polar Capital Global Financials Trust shares last traded at GBX 137.80 ($1.68), with a volume of 751,204 shares.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 138.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 138.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of £425.91 million, a PE ratio of -2,273.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Polar Capital Global Financials Trust news, insider Simon Cordery purchased 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £989.14 ($1,208.18). 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Polar Capital Global Financials Trust

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

