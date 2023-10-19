POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down to $91.51

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $91.51, but opened at $88.08. POSCO shares last traded at $88.68, with a volume of 29,491 shares traded.

PKX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on POSCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.96.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.56%. On average, analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after acquiring an additional 210,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in POSCO by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,120,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 80.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,256,000 after purchasing an additional 364,373 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of POSCO by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 518,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

