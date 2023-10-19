PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Plans $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

PPG Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. PPG Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $8.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.24. 4,053,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,581. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.14. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $107.40 and a 1-year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.94.

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PPG Industries by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,775,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,944,000 after acquiring an additional 581,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

