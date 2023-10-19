Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.25-$6.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.65 billion-$85.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.68 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.78.

PG stock opened at $150.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.11. The stock has a market cap of $353.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $126.48 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 24,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the second quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

