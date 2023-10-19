ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

ProPhase Labs Stock Performance

Shares of PRPH stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.51. 13,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,981. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 million, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of -0.31.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ProPhase Labs

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It provides a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

