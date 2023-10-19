Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.35

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 468344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $118.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 25.76%. Analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Provident Financial Services

In other news, EVP Walter Sierotko bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $98,658.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at $220,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 183.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

