Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Trimmed by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.66. 147,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,394. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.80 and its 200-day moving average is $284.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.46. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $254.87 and a 52 week high of $316.48.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.80.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

