Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.52

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and traded as low as $8.79. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 66,954 shares.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
