Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.52

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and traded as low as $8.79. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 66,954 shares.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 42,034 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. 14.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

