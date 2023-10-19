QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $112.22. 4,712,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,935,327. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average of $115.16. The stock has a market cap of $123.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

