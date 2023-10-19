Quilter (LON:QLT) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 95 ($1.16) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Quilter from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 75 ($0.92) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quilter has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 91.20 ($1.11).

Quilter stock traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 77.60 ($0.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,987. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Quilter has a 12 month low of GBX 71.20 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 109.40 ($1.34). The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,586.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16,666.67%.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.

