Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/17/2023 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2023 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $39.00 to $36.00.

10/3/2023 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $42.00 to $43.00.

10/3/2023 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $28.00.

10/2/2023 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2023 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.62. 276,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,943. The company has a market cap of $807.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.21. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $1,698,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $965,660.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,863.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $1,698,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $982,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,461,000 after purchasing an additional 90,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,154,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,944,000 after purchasing an additional 287,831 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,262,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,274,000 after purchasing an additional 56,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,802,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,339,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,784,000 after buying an additional 105,462 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

