ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.59 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 49% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 19th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $399.21 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00215148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013767 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00013674 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000502 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.