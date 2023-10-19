Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October 19th (ALLE, BBCP, DADA, DCI, DHT, ENPH, FL, FTNT, GBIO, GOOS)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, October 19th:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Vertical Research currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $128.00.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $8.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $4.78 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.30.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $140.00 target price on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $4.15 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.50.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) was downgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $2.25 price target on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $47.00.

