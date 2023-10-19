Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.68

Shares of Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.68 and traded as low as C$1.27. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 26,722 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC set a C$3.15 price target on shares of Rock Tech Lithium and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Up 0.7 %

About Rock Tech Lithium

The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of C$130.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.02.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

