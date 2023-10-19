RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 2.1% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $34,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in RTX by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in RTX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in RTX by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 27,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,031,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,693,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.47. 2,569,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,871,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.74.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

