Semus Wealth Partners LLC Buys 490 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.8% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 29,439 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 64,602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,050,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 66,283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.6 %

UNH stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $532.67. 986,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,424. The company has a market capitalization of $493.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.70.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

