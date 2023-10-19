Semus Wealth Partners LLC Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.09. 1,706,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,643,516. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

