Serum 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $885,282.45 (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and $885,282.45 worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Serum

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

