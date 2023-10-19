Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.
Service Properties Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Service Properties Trust has a payout ratio of -470.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Service Properties Trust to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.
Service Properties Trust Stock Performance
Shares of SVC opened at $7.54 on Thursday. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Service Properties Trust Company Profile
Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.
