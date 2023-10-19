Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Service Properties Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Service Properties Trust has a payout ratio of -470.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Service Properties Trust to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SVC opened at $7.54 on Thursday. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.