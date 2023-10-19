ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $11.18 on Thursday, hitting $561.86. 288,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $114.47 billion, a PE ratio of 79.35, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.29 and a 1-year high of $614.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $566.62 and its 200 day moving average is $537.59.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total value of $368,742.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $334,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total transaction of $368,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.79.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

