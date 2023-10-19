SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.66 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. SL Green Realty updated its FY23 guidance to $5.05-5.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.05-$5.35 EPS.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SLG stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.12. 500,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,945. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SLG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 18.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.