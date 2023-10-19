Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $52.35

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.35 and last traded at $52.74, with a volume of 1476521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 71.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,549,000 after purchasing an additional 831,423 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 34.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,523,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,248,000 after acquiring an additional 646,862 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,626,000 after acquiring an additional 747,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $184,773,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 28.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,794,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after acquiring an additional 393,193 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

