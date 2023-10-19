SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Holdings Boosted by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,561,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,088 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned approximately 0.84% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $44,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,387,000 after acquiring an additional 130,410 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 404.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 39,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 31,596 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 346,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $28.64. 383,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,244. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.87.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

