SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Increased by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $60.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,084. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.37.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.