Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.60

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spectris from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1404 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

