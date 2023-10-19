Spreng Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,147,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,096,980. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

