Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.87. 262,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,186. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.65 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

