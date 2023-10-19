Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Shares Gap Down to $3.23

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $3.12. Standard Lithium shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 238,477 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Standard Lithium from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Standard Lithium Trading Down 6.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $521.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.51.

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts anticipate that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Standard Lithium stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

