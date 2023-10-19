STASIS EURO Price Reaches $1.06 on Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $131.14 million and $700,717.79 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00003680 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

