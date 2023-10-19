Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 13,322 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 461% compared to the average daily volume of 2,373 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 235.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OZK traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.34. 332,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,489. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.44. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $49.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 35.47%. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 27.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OZK. Stephens lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OZK

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

