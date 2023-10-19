Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.77.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $270.26. The stock had a trading volume of 482,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,958. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.75.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.