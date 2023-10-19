Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.78. 819,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,192. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.63 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $162,214.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,015.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 650,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after purchasing an additional 527,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,960,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,410,000 after acquiring an additional 461,053 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $16,174,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $13,497,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $15,287,000.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Stories

