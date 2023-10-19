Sutton Place Investors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sutton Place Investors LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,566,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,074,000 after buying an additional 122,786 shares in the last quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.15. 217,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,338. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $80.72 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.20.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.