Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $23.70. Approximately 1,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 16,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

Technip Energies Trading Down 13.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49.

Technip Energies Company Profile

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Projects Delivery; and Technology, and Products and Services.

