Tevis Investment Management Acquires 365 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,727 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tevis Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $84.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,946,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,049,548. The company has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

