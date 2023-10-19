Tevis Investment Management Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tevis Investment Management increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 1.6% of Tevis Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Enbridge by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.30. 1,430,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,195,485. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $42.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

