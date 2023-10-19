Tevis Investment Management Lowers Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Tevis Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,908 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Barrick Gold by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,516 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 113,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 151,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.42. 6,477,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,918,979. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of -413.25, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is -1,025.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Cormark raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

