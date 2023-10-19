Tevis Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tevis Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,335 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,380,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,329. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.